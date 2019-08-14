'Section 375' Trailer: Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha lock horns in the case of a rape accused director

Drawing inspiration from some real-life incidents, the trailer of Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' has been unveiled. Featuring Richa Chadha as a fearless lawyer echoing the words 'consent' and 'permission' in the courtroom the film seems to be an interesting courtroom drama.

Beginning with a victim giving a painful testimony of her being raped to an insensitive police inspector, the trailer is sure to send chills down your spine. Richa who is playing the victim's lawyer has been pitted against Akshaye Khanna, the accused's lawyer with both doing everything to protect their clients.

And if anyone is less acquainted or unaware of Indian Penal Code's 'Section 375', the film is here to make them familiar with the fact that 'consent' and 'permission' are needed for sexual intimacy.Over the course of time, Richa is seen confronting Akshaye and narrating the reason of her quitting his 'chamber' for the latter believed his profession isn't the 'business of justice' but the 'business of law'.

Watch the gripping trailer of Section 375 here:

The grisly tale of rape is directed by Ajay Bahl and also stars Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra. The film went on floors on January 14 and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

'Section 375' will hit theatres on September 13 this year.