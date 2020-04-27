'Second Innings': Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's 'crazy comedy' film gets title

Earlier this year, Dinesh Vijan had announced a 'crazy comedy' movie starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film is set to be directed by Abhishek Jain and will soon be going on floors. Now, the title of the film is announced and it's named Second Innings. Confirming the same, Abhishek told Mid Day, "The title fits our story seamlessly." The shooting was set to be rolling March this year, but lockdown affected the plans.

Jain also told the tabloid, "We were supposed to begin shooting in Delhi in March, but now everything has been pushed due to the pandemic." Talking about the plot of the film, it shows Rajkummar and Kriti adopting parents to fill the void in their lives.

Earlier Dinesh had spoken about the project stating, "This innovative idea came from real life though it is not inspired by any incident in particular. We have spun it into a crazy comedy with our unique tadka."

Interestingly, Rajkummar and Kriti were all set to team up for another project. Talking about the same, Dinesh also shared, "That project wasn’t working out, so, one day, over a cup of coffee, I sketched out this idea to them and they jumped at it. Raj and Kriti came on board even before the script were written."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar and Kriti earlier worked together in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi in the year 2017. The hit film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead.