Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Encourage, don’t exploit': Salman Khan pens note for 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner

Singer Akon's wife files for divorce just days ahead of their 29th anniversary

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan star drops BIG hint on team's predicted playing XI vs India, here's all you need to know

Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, cabinet expansion likely today

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside

'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch

Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not trump card you can play whenever things don’t go your way

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says the 'woman card' is not a trump card

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans react

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch

Piyush Mishra criticised Anurag Kashyap for ruining the second halves of Dev D, Gulaal and Gangs of Wasseypur, saying he makes strong starts but loses grip later.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 12:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Writer, lyricist, and actor Piyush Mishra has not held back his criticism of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In a candid conversation on the Humans of Cinema channel, joined by Manoj Bajpayee, Mishra said that Kashyap has a habit of making brilliant first halves in his films, only to completely spoil the second halves.

Talking about Gulaal, in which he himself played a key role, Mishra admitted that he doesn’t enjoy rewatching it. He said, “Gulaal toh… maaf karna Anurag. Par uska second half pata nahi kya tha. Iski dikkat yeh hai ki woh apni adhi film achhi bana leta hai, phir lagta hai ki bohot badi film ban rahi hai, aur phir usse bigaad kar dekhta hai. Second half bigaad deta hai. Gulaal achhi film ban rahi thi, par isne uska bohot bigaad kiya.”

He went on to add that this is not limited to one film: “He’s done this to all his films. Look at Dev D. The first half was a classic, and then he ruined it.” To this, Manoj Bajpayee agreed with a light-hearted take, saying that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cameo as a band singer in the song Emotional Attyachar was the only thing that saved the second half of Dev D.

Mishra didn’t stop there. Speaking about Kashyap’s acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur, he remarked, “I don’t know what his problem is. Gangs of Wasseypur had the same issue; he made the first part, then he lost his mind. I thought Dev D would be a film on alcoholism, and then it became something strange.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is now preparing for his next release, Nishaanchi. The film introduces Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, opposite Vedika Pinto. It also features Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. Nishaanchi is set to release in theatres across India on September 19.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CP Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice President today; President Murmu to administer oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan
CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice president today at 10 am
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts crude exports
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia's biggest oil terminal, halts...
Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...
Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion
Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints
Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints
Donald Trump says Russian drone invasion in Poland 'could have been a mistake'
Trump says Russian drone invasion in Poland 'could have been a mistake'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE