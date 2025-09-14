'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch

Piyush Mishra criticised Anurag Kashyap for ruining the second halves of Dev D, Gulaal and Gangs of Wasseypur, saying he makes strong starts but loses grip later.

Writer, lyricist, and actor Piyush Mishra has not held back his criticism of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In a candid conversation on the Humans of Cinema channel, joined by Manoj Bajpayee, Mishra said that Kashyap has a habit of making brilliant first halves in his films, only to completely spoil the second halves.

Talking about Gulaal, in which he himself played a key role, Mishra admitted that he doesn’t enjoy rewatching it. He said, “Gulaal toh… maaf karna Anurag. Par uska second half pata nahi kya tha. Iski dikkat yeh hai ki woh apni adhi film achhi bana leta hai, phir lagta hai ki bohot badi film ban rahi hai, aur phir usse bigaad kar dekhta hai. Second half bigaad deta hai. Gulaal achhi film ban rahi thi, par isne uska bohot bigaad kiya.”

He went on to add that this is not limited to one film: “He’s done this to all his films. Look at Dev D. The first half was a classic, and then he ruined it.” To this, Manoj Bajpayee agreed with a light-hearted take, saying that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cameo as a band singer in the song Emotional Attyachar was the only thing that saved the second half of Dev D.

Mishra didn’t stop there. Speaking about Kashyap’s acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur, he remarked, “I don’t know what his problem is. Gangs of Wasseypur had the same issue; he made the first part, then he lost his mind. I thought Dev D would be a film on alcoholism, and then it became something strange.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is now preparing for his next release, Nishaanchi. The film introduces Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, opposite Vedika Pinto. It also features Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. Nishaanchi is set to release in theatres across India on September 19.