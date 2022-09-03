Screw Dheela: Tiger Shroff-Rashmika Mandanna starrer shelved after producers demand Shanaya Kapoor be brought onboard?

Photo credit: Instagram

The highly anticipated film Screw Dheela, starring Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna, has been shelved. Rashmika reportedly refused to work on the project due to prior commitments and consequent date issues. After Rashmika’s exit, it is rumoured that the producers were eager to cast Shanaya Kapoor as the female lead in Screw Dheela. However, the makers weren’t keen on casting Shanaya and due to this clash over who to get onboard as the female lead, the film has been shelved indefinitely.

According to a source, "As Tiger and Rashmika were supposed to do the film together but Rashmika's date was not available so she couldn't go ahead with the project and when this development happened Karan and Screw Dheela team was really insisting on taking Shanaya and due to which the project couldn't happen and they had to drop the film."

We are all aware that Bollywood is having a difficult time right now. The box office performance of movies is appalling, and boycott trends are making it harder for movies to find an audience.

Big stars like Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan aren't the only ones suffering from this; it has also gotten incredibly difficult for newcomers to break into the industry with a positive reception, especially star kids.

For the unversed, earlier there were reports saying that the film had run into major budget issues because of which it got shelved.

There has been no official announcement on the film getting shelved.

In July, Tiger Shroff had taken to his Instagram handle and announced his next project that will be bankrolled by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films. In his announcement, Tiger revealed he is set to headline filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's forthcoming action entertainer titled Screw Dheela.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar too shared the film announcement on Twitter with a 3 minute-long teaser which wasn’t received well.

Now, it remains to be seen whether will find a female lead and go on floors or not.