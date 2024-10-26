Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's assistant director Nikkhil Advani recently revealed an iconic scene that Shah Rukh Khan didn't like.

Karan Johar’s family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring Shah Rukh Khan broke all records upon release. The film earned blockbuster status with powerful performances, emotionally and culturally rich plotlines and larger-than-life scenes laced with melodious soundtracks. Shah Rukh Khan’s entry scene in a helicopter is one of the highlights of the film. The iconic scene sees SRK stepping down from the plane and running towards the mansion with his mother played by Jaya Bachchan, waiting for him with a thaali. Though fans gushed over SRK’s entry sequence, the actor was not that satisfied with the scene.



Nikkhil Advani, who was an assistant director on the film, made an interesting revelation. During his appearance on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast Cyrus Says, Advani said that SRK was not happy with the outcome of the scene. SRK was pumped up about the idea of jumping off the helicopter, however, the scene panned out in an underwhelming way as perhim. "When we told him that his entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is with the helicopter. He thought he is going to jump off the helicopter, while he just had to step down. The scene was more about Jaya Bachchan that she gets to know about the arrival of her son as soon as he touches the ground,” he said.

Besides Shah Rukh, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham(2001) featured an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, SRK is set to feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s King co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from this, he also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in the pipeline. He was last seen in Pathaan and Jawan, both movies turned out to be highest grossing films.