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'Scared of Ranveer Singh': Ram Gopal Varma wants FWICE to be banned amid Don 3 row

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'Scared of Ranveer Singh': Ram Gopal Varma wants FWICE to be banned amid Don 3 row

Ram Gopal Varma has backed Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 controversy, criticizing FWICE and questioning its authority to act against the actor.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 30, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

'Scared of Ranveer Singh': Ram Gopal Varma wants FWICE to be banned amid Don 3 row
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has entered the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and his reported exit from Don 3. Reacting to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) non-cooperation directive against the actor, Varma questioned the organisation's authority and strongly criticised its actions.

Sharing his views on X, the filmmaker argued that FWICE is neither a court nor a government-recognised body empowered to deliver legal judgments. He described the organisation as a "kangaroo court" and suggested that its decision against Ranveer would eventually lose credibility.

Varma further alleged that the decision appeared to be influenced by individuals with a specific agenda. Referring to Ranveer's recent success, he wrote, "That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda-oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar."

He also claimed that the move could backfire on the federation, adding, "This will be a massive PR Disaster for FWICE because It is screaming in desperation while at the same time demonstrating its outdatedness."

The filmmaker went on to defend Ranveer's importance to the film industry, arguing that actors drive the business and create employment opportunities across the sector.

Highlighting the actor's contribution, Varma wrote, "It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE. It is only because stars like @RanveerOfficial exist that the industry exists, and also the FWICE exists."

Concluding his remarks, Varma suggested that the dispute should be resolved directly between the concerned parties rather than involving outside organisations. "Here is my unsolicited advise to all concerned 'Let's not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties'," he stated.

The controversy stems from a complaint reportedly filed by Farhan Akhtar, who alleged that Ranveer's departure from Don 3 caused financial losses of nearly ₹45 crore. Following the complaint, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

The Don franchise was previously headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in its 2006 and 2011 installments. In 2023, Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of the franchise, with Kiara Advani cast as the female lead.

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