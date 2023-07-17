Headlines

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP leaders meet Sharad Pawar for 2nd time in row

Greater Noida: Woman threatens female toll plaza employee, pulls her hair, incident caught on cam

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Salman Khan sets the record straight: Official notice denies casting calls for his films — ‘Legal action will be taken…’

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

The petitioner, advocate Farhat Warsi, told the court she had come across Anubhav Singh Bassi's video on YouTube that was derogatory to lawyers and the judicial system.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed a petition seeking action against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly humiliating lawyers and the judicial system on his show 'Bas Kar Bassi'.

"What is this writ petition under Article 32 (of the Constitution) 'Both of us can't understand what you want,'" a bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia told the petitioner.

Article 32 gives Indian citizens the right to move to the Supreme Court if they feel their fundamental rights have been violated. The petitioner, advocate Farhat Warsi, told the court she had come across a video on YouTube that was derogatory to lawyers and the judicial system.

"I came across a video on Youtube named 'Bas Kar Bassi' and I saw that the respondent Anubhav Bassi has humiliated the advocates, the judicial system...," the petitioner said.

The bench said there are other people to take care of such things and the lawyer should worry about herself. "I think there are better things for you people to do, really," Justice Kaul observed, while dismissing the plea.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Singh Bassi enjoys a massive fan following and the comedian has recently made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The comedian played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s friend in the movie and while promoting the movie, Bassi alleged that the actor got his scenes removed from the movie which the comedian has now clarified.

In a recent conversation with India TV, when Anubhav Bassi was questioned about his statement about Ranbir Kapoor removing his scenes from the movie he replied, “It was nothing, actually Luv sir has put a short part of my role in the trailer so I was jokingly saying it to him that you purposely cut my scenes from the movie. So we are sitting for the trailer launch, so we had to find a topic to create some fun, so we thought why not play along with this, we’ll keep on blaming each other for it and improvise at that time. That is what happened” (With inputs from PTI)

