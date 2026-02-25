SC refuses to ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, says Ghooskhor Pandat case was different: 'Title not derogatory to Yadav community'

Distinguishing the present case from its earlier ruling in the matter concerning Ghooskhor Pandat, Supreme Court pointed out that the word "ghooskhor" clearly attached a negative attribute to a community. In contrast, the title Yadav Ji Ki Love Story did not attribute any adverse stereotype.

In a significant development ahead of its theatrical release, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking a change in the title of the upcoming film Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, ruling that the concerns raised about the name were unfounded. The petition had contended that the film's title created an offensive stereotype and portrayed the Yadav community in a negative light. The petitioner argued that the name could harm the community's social standing and sought directions from the Court to restrain the film's release under its existing title.

However, a bench led by BV Nagarathna rejected the challenge. The Court observed that the title did not contain any adjective or expression carrying a negative connotation against the Yadav community. It noted that mere reference to a community name, without any derogatory qualifier, could not be considered defamatory or offensive.

Distinguishing the present case from its earlier ruling in the matter concerning movie Ghooskhor Pandat the bench pointed out that the word "ghooskhor", meaning corrupt, clearly attached a negative attribute to a community. In contrast, the title Yadav Ji Ki Love Story did not attribute any adverse characteristic or stereotype. The Court further held that none of the reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) of the Constitution were attracted in this case. It concluded that the film's title did not portray the community in a derogatory manner and accordingly dismissed the writ petition.

Directed by Ankit Bhadana and produced by Sandeep Tomar, the film stars Pragati Tiwari and Vishal Mohan in lead roles. Yadav Ji Ki Love Story remains scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on Friday, February 27, 2026.

