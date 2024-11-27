Sanayni Gupta shared in a recent interview, "I have been in situation where an actor will linger the kiss even after a cut and you are like 'uhhh' and sometimes it’s very subtle but that’s just indecent behaviour."

Sayani Gupta has impressed the audiences with her sincere performances in films and shows like Margarita with a Straw, Article 15, Four More Shots Please!, and Inside Edge among others. In a recent interview, the actress recalled a shocking experience when an actor kept kissing her even after the director had said 'cut.'



Talking to Radio Nasha, Sayani shared, "I could write a book about intimacy and I am grateful that this (intimacy coordinator) is a profession that has come to India finally. I had worked with one in Margarita with a Straw in 2013. Intimate scenes are the easiest to do because it is technical. Having said that, a lot of people also take advantage and I have been in situation where an actor will linger the kiss even after a cut and you are like 'uhhh' and sometimes it’s very subtle but that’s just indecent behaviour."



Sharing another vulnerable experience while she had to lie on a beach in Goa in a tiny dress, the actress added, "I felt so vulnerable at that point because there were some 70 men standing in front of me. There was not one person on set who was next to me, there wasn't even much staff also...with 800 extras. I was like, 'I just need one person to be with a shawl.' There's many a times when an actor's safety, or anyone's safety, is the last thing on anyone's minds. It doesn’t have to be an intimate scene but sometimes your boundaries are compromised which is a general mindset that needs to be expanded."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayani Gupta was last seen in the romantic comedy Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. The film was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on JioCinema earlier this month.



