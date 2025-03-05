Sayani Gupta recalled being uncomfortable while filming intimate scenes and how her male co-star tried to take her advantage, leaving her 'uncomfortable'.

Actress Sayani Gupta spilled some dark secrets of male actors in Bollywood, and recalled her 'uncomfortable' experience after filming intimate scenes. When it comes to shooting steamy love scenes, actors can face some horrific experiences, and even come across uncomfortable situations and scenarios.

Article 15 actor Sayani Gupta recently shared how uncomfortable she was on set while filming intimate scenes. Emphasising why it is important to have intimacy coordinators on sets. Gupta recalled an incident where her male co-star 'shockingly misbehaved with "indecent behaviour."

As quoted by NDTV, Sayani asserted that she can write a book about intimacy, and she's grateful that intimacy coordinators are now a profession in India. Gupta said, "I had worked with one during Margarita with a Straw in 2013. Intimate scenes are the easiest to do because they are technical. But a lot of people also take advantage. I've been in situations where an actor lingered on a kiss after a cut, and you're left feeling uncomfortable. It may be subtle, but it's indecent behaviour."

Sayani has done some bold scenes in the series Four More Shots Please, and remembering a bad day from an outdoor shoot in Goa, she said, "I had to lie on the beach in a tiny dress. There were some 70 men standing in front of me, and there wasn't even one person on set to give me a shawl or be by my side. The lack of concern for an actor's safety, or anyone's safety, is concerning. Boundaries are often compromised, and this mindset needs to change."

Sayani applauded Prateik Babbar for making her feel safe around him during the shoot of her nude scene. "His eyes didn't shift for a second, he just kept looking into my eyes. My respect for him reached a new level." For the unversed, Sayani Gupta also won applause for her performance in Fan (2016), Jolly LLB 2 (2017) and Article 15 (2019).