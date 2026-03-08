FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'

Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

'Mind your own business': Kamal Haasan slams Donald Trump amid row over US giving 'permission' to India to buy Russian oil

US‑Israel‑Iran War: Indian Embassy in Doha issues advisory for Indians stranded in Qatar amid Middle East tensions

Shah Rukh Khan reviews Subedaar, praises Anil Kapoor's 'restrained yet effective performance': 'Thoroughly enjoyed'

US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew twice: Report

'Home team always tough to beat': Pat Cummins sends big warning to New Zealand before T20 WC Final

‘Won’t leave Trump alone’: Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s aide Ali Larijani warns US amid Iran war, President responds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

Women's Day 2026: Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2026, Sayani Gupta said, "Women's safety is a huge issue. Our streets, homes and workplaces have to be safe. That will happen when the men are raised correctly."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 06:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'
Sayani Gupta/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sayani Gupta, who has impressed critics and audiences with her sincere performances in Inside Edge, Four More Shots Please, Article 15, and Fan, has demanded improvement in women safety on International Women's Day 2026. On the special occasion, the actress said that while things have improved for women in the society, there is a lot more to be done with regards to women safety.

Sayani told IANS, "Things are changing, yes. But not to the extent it needs to. Women's safety is a huge issue. Our streets, homes and workplaces have to be safe. That will happen when the men are raised correctly. The impunity that are given to perpetrators of violence and abuse is appalling."

Empathy and nurturing have long been considered a mark of womanhood. When asked how the nurturing side of your personality streamlines the artist in her, she said, "Irrespective of gender, you have to be deeply empathetic as an actor. And devoid of judgement. And as an artist there is a certain amount of innate empathy that one needs. You need to nurture the stories you set out to tell, the characters you are trying to portray and the set of people you are collaborating with. It all needs nurturing. Does being a woman come as an advantage? Absolutely, it does."

Sayani, who is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, made her film debut in Second Marriage Dot Com. She gained wider recognition for her performance in Margarita with a Straw, where she played Khanum, a blind activist. The actress was last seen in a negative character in season 3 of the International Emmy-winning show Delhi Crime.

READ | Badshah apologises after FIR over objectionable lyrics, visuals in his song Tateeree: 'This was never meant for women or kids'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women
Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report
Iran attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war
Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'
Women's Day 2026: Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women
Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final
Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different
'Mind your own business': Kamal Haasan slams Donald Trump amid row over US giving 'permission' to India to buy Russian oil
Kamal Haasan slams Donald Trump amid row over 'permission' for Russian oil
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement