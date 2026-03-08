Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2026, Sayani Gupta said, "Women's safety is a huge issue. Our streets, homes and workplaces have to be safe. That will happen when the men are raised correctly."

Sayani Gupta, who has impressed critics and audiences with her sincere performances in Inside Edge, Four More Shots Please, Article 15, and Fan, has demanded improvement in women safety on International Women's Day 2026. On the special occasion, the actress said that while things have improved for women in the society, there is a lot more to be done with regards to women safety.



Sayani told IANS, "Things are changing, yes. But not to the extent it needs to. Women's safety is a huge issue. Our streets, homes and workplaces have to be safe. That will happen when the men are raised correctly. The impunity that are given to perpetrators of violence and abuse is appalling."



Empathy and nurturing have long been considered a mark of womanhood. When asked how the nurturing side of your personality streamlines the artist in her, she said, "Irrespective of gender, you have to be deeply empathetic as an actor. And devoid of judgement. And as an artist there is a certain amount of innate empathy that one needs. You need to nurture the stories you set out to tell, the characters you are trying to portray and the set of people you are collaborating with. It all needs nurturing. Does being a woman come as an advantage? Absolutely, it does."



Sayani, who is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, made her film debut in Second Marriage Dot Com. She gained wider recognition for her performance in Margarita with a Straw, where she played Khanum, a blind activist. The actress was last seen in a negative character in season 3 of the International Emmy-winning show Delhi Crime.



