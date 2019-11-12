'Saw your graph only grow from strength to strength': Akshay unveils Ajay's new poster of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Bollywood is congratulating and celebrating Ajay Devgn's 30-year-journey in the industry. Moreover, next year, with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay will be a part of the 100-film-old club of Bollywood. On Monday, it was Shah Rukh Khan, who was first among many to congratulate Ajay. He shared a poster of Tanhaji which was made from glimpses of Ajay's movie stills and wrote, "Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji."

Now, Akshay Kumar took to his social media pages and shared a new poster of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featuring Ajay with a caption stating, "We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength. And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck. Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn"

Even Kajol shared the same poster and wrote, "Tanhaji Malusare - Maratha itihaas ka ek veer yoddha! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 @ajaydevgn @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm"

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film is directed by Om Raut and also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.