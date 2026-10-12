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'Saving Private Gyan': Vijay Varma calls Gyanesh Kumar 'national hero' in sarcastic dig at CEC

Vijay Varma has taken a sarcastic dig at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid anti-CEC protests demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise of electoral rolls. The actor mocked the controversy with a Saving Private Ryan-inspired Instagram post.

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Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

'Saving Private Gyan': Vijay Varma calls Gyanesh Kumar 'national hero' in sarcastic dig at CEC
Vijay Varma takes sarcastic dig at CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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Vijay Varma has taken a sarcastic swipe at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid intensifying protests demanding the poll body's chief resign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Varma's social media post comes as the controversy over voter-list revisions sparks demonstrations across the country.

Vijay Varma takes sarcastic dig at CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Taking to Instagram, Varma shared a photograph of Kumar accompanied by the words, "The face of free and fair election." The image also carried the tagline 'Saving Private Gyan', a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Hollywood war film Saving Private Ryan, starring Tom Hanks. The actor captioned the post, "Happy to the see the forces joining together to save our national hero. Protect him at ANY cost." His pointed remark appeared to mock the support surrounding Kumar as criticism of the Election Commission's handling of the voter-list revision continues to grow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

What are the anti-CEC protests about?

The demonstrations have been organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), opposition parties and other groups demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Critics have raised concerns about the deletion of eligible voters' names from electoral rolls, arguing that the process could undermine citizens' voting rights. The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations of political bias.

The protests have escalated in recent days, with thousands of demonstrators detained in Delhi as authorities imposed security restrictions ahead of planned rallies. On October 10, police detained more than 2,000 protesters, while the CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and other senior leaders were also taken into custody. A court subsequently ordered their release.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film beats Border 2 to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026

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