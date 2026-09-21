FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IMD issues Orange Alert for 6 Kerala districts; heavy to very heavy rain expected

IMD issues Orange Alert in 6 Kerala districts, heavy rain expected

Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil Wakode’s death, amid student protests

Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil's death

Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their Asian links? Here’s the reason

Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Saurav Gurjar, Brahmastra, Mahabharat actor arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody in complaint of sexual exploitation

Saurav, known for playing Bhima in Mahabharat and Zor in Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, was detained at Mumbai airport after police issued a Look Out Circular against him. Saurav was later taken to Hyderabad and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Saurav Gurjar, Brahmastra, Mahabharat actor arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody in complaint of sexual exploitation
Saurav Gurjar (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mahabharat, Brahmastra actor, former wrestler  Saurav Gurjar has been arrested in a sexual exploitation case filed by a 29-year-old woman, who accused him of fooling her with promises of marriage. Saurav, popularly known for playing Bhima in Mahabharat and as Zor in Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, was detained at Mumbai airport after police issued a Look Out Circular against him. Saurav was later taken to Hyderabad and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The investigation is underway into the allegations levelled against him, and they have not been established in court.

On August 15, the woman approached Gachibowli police. As the complainant, on the night of September 17, Gurjar was stopped by immigration officials at Mumbai airport after he returned from the Middle East. A police team thereafter brought him to Hyderabad and produced him before a magistrate.

What did the woman allege against Saurav?

As the Times of India reported, the woman told police that she got in touch with Saurav on Instagram in 2021. They met for the first time on December 25 in the same year and, as per the complaint, they began a long-distance relationship between the US and India. The woman alleged that Saurav later admitted that he was already married but went on to promise that they would ultimately get married. She stated in her complaint, "During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married. He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me."

The woman alleged suffering mental and financial harassment

The woman also claimed that Saurav would cut her off whenever she mentioned their marriage. She said, "He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress, and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him."

The complaint further stated that Saurav convinced her to quit her job in the US, fooling her into starting a business together in India. She moved to Hyderabad in the hope of building a life together, but he eventually failed to fulfill those promises.

Also read: 'I'm sorry Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif': Pakistani RJ apologises for body-shaming actress after superstar host bashed trolls on Bigg Boss 20

 

She further claimed that before cutting off communication, he lived with her between October 2025 and March 2026. The complaint states that the actor later helped her relocate to Hyderabad, but she said the issues related to their relationship and his alleged promises continued, and ultimately pushed her to approach the police.

Police statement on Saurav's arrest? 

A case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Gachibowli police station, which covers sexual intercourse through deceitful means. Police also issued a Look Out Circular against Gurjar.

K Saidulu, Gachibowli inspector, confirmed the arrest and said, "We also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. On the night of September 17, he was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport when he arrived from the Middle East. Our team brought him to Hyderabad on Saturday and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday”. Saurav was thereafter remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IMD issues Orange Alert for 6 Kerala districts; heavy to very heavy rain expected
IMD issues Orange Alert in 6 Kerala districts, heavy rain expected
AI emerges as biggest hurdle in US-China talks ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting
AI emerges as biggest hurdle in US-China talks ahead of Trump-Xi Jinping meeting
Is Gianni Infantino’s reign crumbling? Greek football chief leads European push to oust FIFA boss
Is Gianni Infantino’s reign crumbling? Greek football chief leads European push
Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil Wakode’s death, amid student protests
Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil's death
Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their Asian links? Here’s the reason
Why don’t Russia, Israel and Turkiye compete in Asian Games despite their
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement