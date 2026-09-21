Saurav Gurjar, Brahmastra, Mahabharat actor arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody in complaint of sexual exploitation

Saurav, known for playing Bhima in Mahabharat and Zor in Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, was detained at Mumbai airport after police issued a Look Out Circular against him. Saurav was later taken to Hyderabad and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

Mahabharat, Brahmastra actor, former wrestler Saurav Gurjar has been arrested in a sexual exploitation case filed by a 29-year-old woman, who accused him of fooling her with promises of marriage. Saurav, popularly known for playing Bhima in Mahabharat and as Zor in Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, was detained at Mumbai airport after police issued a Look Out Circular against him. Saurav was later taken to Hyderabad and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The investigation is underway into the allegations levelled against him, and they have not been established in court.

On August 15, the woman approached Gachibowli police. As the complainant, on the night of September 17, Gurjar was stopped by immigration officials at Mumbai airport after he returned from the Middle East. A police team thereafter brought him to Hyderabad and produced him before a magistrate.

What did the woman allege against Saurav?

As the Times of India reported, the woman told police that she got in touch with Saurav on Instagram in 2021. They met for the first time on December 25 in the same year and, as per the complaint, they began a long-distance relationship between the US and India. The woman alleged that Saurav later admitted that he was already married but went on to promise that they would ultimately get married. She stated in her complaint, "During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married. He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me."

The woman alleged suffering mental and financial harassment

The woman also claimed that Saurav would cut her off whenever she mentioned their marriage. She said, "He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress, and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him."

The complaint further stated that Saurav convinced her to quit her job in the US, fooling her into starting a business together in India. She moved to Hyderabad in the hope of building a life together, but he eventually failed to fulfill those promises.

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She further claimed that before cutting off communication, he lived with her between October 2025 and March 2026. The complaint states that the actor later helped her relocate to Hyderabad, but she said the issues related to their relationship and his alleged promises continued, and ultimately pushed her to approach the police.

Police statement on Saurav's arrest?

A case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Gachibowli police station, which covers sexual intercourse through deceitful means. Police also issued a Look Out Circular against Gurjar.

K Saidulu, Gachibowli inspector, confirmed the arrest and said, "We also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. On the night of September 17, he was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport when he arrived from the Middle East. Our team brought him to Hyderabad on Saturday and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday”. Saurav was thereafter remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing.