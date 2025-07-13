In an interview with DNA India, Sourabh Sachdeva admits that when he was offered Animal, he wasn't convinced with the role, and wanted to reject the film. Read on to know what made him convince to the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

From 2017, actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been active in Bollywood as an actor, giving impressive performances in movies such as Manmarziyaan, Haddi, Vadh, Laal Kaptaan, and even in series such as Sacred Games, Bad Cop, and Bambai Meri Jaan. However, his career took a boost when he starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. In the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Saurabh plays the role of Abid ul Haque, brother of Abrar ul Haque (Bobby Deol), who acts as his shadow, protecting his mute sibling and giving voice to his actions. Saurabh's act in Animal garnered critical praise and audience appreciation. However, it will be interesting to know that Saurabh had almost rejected Animal.

Sandeep wrote Abid ul Haque, keeping Saurabh in mind

In an exclusive interview with DNA India, Saurabh admits that Animal has taken his career to new heights, and it has put him out in the world. Recalling how he got the role, Saurabh says, "During the Bambai Meri Jaan success party, Bejoy Nambiar told me that Sandeep is looking out for you, and he has something for me. I said okay, but forgot about it soon. A few days later, I got a call from T-Series, and Sandeep told me to come for a narration. I went to the office and heard the script quietly. But after the meeting, I called my manager and said, 'I don't want to do it. I'm confused about the character and the film." After explaining his thoughts about the film, his manager told him to have another narration to clear his doubts before saying no to the film. Sourabh requested Sandeep for another narration, and in this meeting, he asked the director, "What world are you taking me into? Is it Sacred Games world, or Haddi world, or Bambai Meri Jaan world? I'm confused about the role."

How Sandeep Reddy Vanga convinced Saurabh for Animal

After hearing Saurabh's grievances, Sandeep took him to the edit room and showed him scenes. "He took me to the edit room and showed me chunks of the film. First, he showed me the interval gun fight scene with masked men, and all. I was a little scared, thinking, what is all this? Then he showed me the Triptii Dimri scene with Ranbir Kapoor, where she's covering her face with a book to avoid smitten Ranvijay (Ranbir). After watching these two scenes, I got convinced and agreed to do the film."

Even during the shoot, Saurabh was puzzled about his role

Saurabh admits that even when he was filming for the role, he was confused about his character arc. But he kept aside his doubts and followed Vanga's vision. The first shot of mine was the climax, where I'm standing on the runway, and I was so puzzled about what to do, because I had nothing to hold. All I was doing was reacting to a bloodbath. However, when the film was released, it went kaboom, and people loved my character." Saurabh applauds Vanga and adds, "I must say that Animal gave a new lease to my career, and the credit goes to the man- Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who was crystal-clear in his mind about the film."

Saruabh Sachdeva on Animal Park

Animal Park is among the most-awaited sequels. Ask Saurabh about the update on the sequel, and he adds, "All I know is that Ranbir is busy with Ramayana, and Sandeep with Spirit. Hopefully ,Animal Park will start after that. But I'm pretty excited about the sequel." On the work front, Saurabh was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's Maalik.