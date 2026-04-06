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'Saurabh Dwivedi ke sar ghamand chadh gaya hai': Netizens trolls him for 'insulting' Rajpal Yadav, mocking his financial condition | Viral video

At the recent Screen Awards, Saurabh Dwivedi mocked Rajpal Yadav and his ongoing debt case, leaving netizens disappointed and furious.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Saurabh Dwivedi ke sar ghamand chadh gaya hai': Netizens trolls him for 'insulting' Rajpal Yadav, mocking his financial condition | Viral video
Saurabh Dwivedi, Rajpal Yadav
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Actor Rajpal Yadav may not be at his financially best, but audience love and support remain unshakable for him. Recently, Rajpal attended an award function and popular journalist Saurabh Dwivedi took a jibe at his Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, leaving the actor visibly embarrassed, and netizens furious. On Sunday, the Screen Awards 2026 were held in Mumbai, and was attended by stars of Bollywood. Among them was Rajpal Yadav. The night was hosted by Zakir Khan, Saurabh, Alia Bhatt, and Sunil Grover. 

A video shared on X captures a hosting gig by Zakir and Saurabh. The ex-Lallantop editor mocked Rajpal for owing money to his lenders. In the clip, Saurabh is captured saying, "Rajpal bhai, dollar kitna bhi upar-neeche ho jaye, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge, jitne udhar hai." Rajpal was left speechless for seconds, and then broke into laughter, continued saying, "Masla toh sun lo ek baar. Main toh masla hi sunana chahta hoon." 

Watch the viral clip

The video went viral in no time, with the majority of netizens expressing their anger at Diwedi for insulting a veteran like Rajpal on a public forum, in the presence of the film fraternity. A netizen wrote, "Saurabh Dwivedi’s head has been taken over by arrogance. This man, after sitting among two or four Bollywood folks, has forgotten his own place. He’s humiliating a legend like Rajpal Yadav in a full gathering." Another netizen wrote, "Ye aaj kal kin logo ko bula ke award host Karwa Rahe hain? Matlab hadh hai or us zamane me in 2 kaudi ke shows or 1 kaudi ke awards ki importance kya hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Jada din ka nahi hai ye ghamand. Vese bhi ghamand toh todne ke liye. Par inke sath kahi aisa na ho ki asmaan se bhi gir jaye aur khajoor pe bhi nahii atake or sidha jameen mein dhas jaye." 

On the work front, Rajpal will be seen in Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla. The film will be released in cinemas with paid previews on April 16, 9 pm onwards. 

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