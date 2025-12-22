Saumya Tandon on slapping Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar: 'I was hoping to cheat, but Aditya Dhar...'

Saumya Tandon shared the BTS story of her entry scene in Dhurnadhar, where she slapped her on-screen husband, Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait, for real, leaving netizens impressed.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues to break box office records and has already achieved the status of an all-time blockbuster. Audiences are revisiting Aditya Dhar's movie, and the primary reasons for such reception are the brutal, unfiltered reality he tried to portray in the film. Actress Saumya Tandon, who played Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait's on-screen wife Ulfat, has shared one such anecdote from the movie.

Saumya slapped Akshaye Khanna for real

On X, Saumya shared snaps from the movie and praised Aditya's conviction. Saumya's entry scene in Dhurandhar was an emotionally charged moment in which she slapped her husband, Rehman. Did you know that to get the scene right, Saumya hit Akshaye for real? Sharing about the same, she wrote, "This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. In this scene, I felt everything at once- anger towards my husband for being the reason behind our son’s death, helpless desperation, and the deep, shared pain between us. And yes, I slapped Akshay once-for real- during his close-up, after Aditya insisted it had to be authentic. I was hoping to cheat, but no such luck. My breakdown close-up was done in a single take."

1. This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me.

In this scene, I felt everything at once- anger towards my husband for being the reason behind our son’s death, helpless desperation, and the deep, shared pain between us.… pic.twitter.com/wXUsuIRdbR — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) December 21, 2025

She further dissected her character and the thought process she went through to put out her best. "This was the prayer meeting after my son’s demise. The pain I felt in that moment stayed with me-it came straight from the heart."

Netizens' reactions to Saumya Tandon's viral scene

Several internet users praised Saumya for her small yet effective role in Dhurandhar. "That is why it looked like a wound," wrote a netizen. Another netizen praised her performance and wrote, "The strong-headed woman in the world of brutal men. Kudos to you." One of the netizens wrote, "You and Sara Arjun gave a different meaning to women characters in spy films. Good job." At the box office front, Dhurandhar has grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide, recorded near Rs 100 crore in its third weekend- a rarest of rare record in the box office history.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know