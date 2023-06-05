Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer trends at number 1 on Twitter, netizens can't wait to watch Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film

Satyaprem Ki Katha poster/Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Instagram

The much-awaited trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem and Kiara Advani as Katha, was released by the makers on Monday morning. Bringing back love to the big screens of Indian cinema, the romantic drama promises an out-and-out pure love story for the audiences after a long time.

After Anees Bazmi's horror-comedy blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, Kartik and Kiara have once again impressed the viewers with their crackling chemistry in the upcoming film, which marks the Bollywood debut of National Award-winning Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha is garnering immense love on social media. Twitterati can't stop praising the magnificent visuals and the adorable chemistry of the lead stars in the film and hence, the hashtag #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer trended at the top spot on the micro-blogging platform.

While one Twitter user wrote, "#SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer is a roller coaster of emotions, it’s fun, dramatic & emotional. #KiaraAdvani never fails to choose good characters, whereas audiences love seeing #KartikAaryan play rom-com characters. Hoping the film turns out to be a winner", another tweeted, "Just watched the trailer of #SatyaPremKiKatha and I'm blown away! It's a perfect blend of romance, emotions, and drama, with fantastic acting by the entire cast. #KiaraAdvani looks absolutely stunning alongside #KartikAaryan." "The more I watch the #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer the more excited I am for the movie!! The visuals, the actors, and the story all seems so intriguing!!", read another tweet.









RD - 29th June, 2023 pic.twitter.com/7sIadONlvy — Hamdan Mohammed (@HamdanM_sa) June 5, 2023

the more i watch the #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer the more excited i am for the movie!! the visuals, the actors, the story all seems so intriguing!! — (@sriiishtii_) June 5, 2023

Just watched the trailer of #SatyaPremKiKatha and I'm blown away! It's a perfect blend of romance, emotions, and drama, with fantastic acting by the entire cast. @advani_kiara looks absolutely stunning alongside @TheAaryanKartik. #bollywoodromance #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer — Ekansh Kene (@EkanshKene) June 5, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer is really an amazing one to watch. I am super excited nd very happy for watching this trailer no words — vk978 (@vk9781) June 5, 2023

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora are the producers. The film releases in cinemas on June 29.



