SatyaPrem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s 'magical' chemistry in musical love story impresses fans

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are set to reunite to impress fans once again with their chemistry after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Recently, the makers of the film released the teaser and fans can’t stop gushing about the duo’s chemistry in the film.

On Thursday, the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha unveiled the teaser of the film on Youtube which gives a glimpse of what the film will offer the audience. The teaser opens with Kartik Aaryan’s voice who expresses his love for Katha (Kiara Advani). The teaser also shows that the film will be colorful, musical and will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The sizzling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has impressed the fans who can’t stop gushing about it. One of the comments read, “Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together gave goosebumps.” Another fan wrote, “Kartik Aaryan and Kiara look amazing together. Can’t wait for the film.” Another commented, “This needs to be the return of Grand romantic movies. Damn its so good to see. It’s the music and presentation that adds grandness to it.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan as SatyaPrem and Kiara Advani as Katha. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora is a musical romantic drama that promises ‘a pure love story. The movie also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on June 29 in theatres.

Meanwhile, Other than SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline which is scheduled to release next year on Diwali. The actor will return as Rooh Baba in the movie. Kiara Advani on the other hand has Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer in the pipeline which is helmed by Shankar.

