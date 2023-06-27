Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film screened for Censor Board, here's what CBFC members said about it

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha was cleared by the CBFC earlier this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film screened for Censor Board, here's what CBFC members said about it
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was recently screened for the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), colloquially referred to as the Censor Board. It was earlier reported that the film was cleared by the CBFC with a UA certificate and no cuts. Now, sources have revealed that the film actually managed to impress the CBFC members.

A source close to a censor board member said, “The overall response for Satyaprem Ki Katha was fantastic. Everyone who saw the film thoroughly enjoyed it and had great things to talk about the film.” Having heard this feedback, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha are more optimistic about the film landing well with the audiences.

The film has generated some buzz with its songs and unique approach, focussing largely on content rather than promotional gimmicks. The film has been billed as a soulful musical romantic pure love story and this placement has managed to pique a lot of curiosity for it. The teaser and trailer have hinted towards a twist but the makers have kept it guarded, leading to further buzz for the film.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023. The advance booking is already open.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 738 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.