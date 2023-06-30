Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 1: Film sees third biggest opening for Kartik Aaryan, earns Rs 9.25 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 1

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha have finally hit the theatres and are garnering immense love from the audience who cannot stop appreciating the duo’s performance. This has also been reflected in the box office numbers and the movie managed to get a solid start.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic drama managed to collect Rs 9.5 crore nett in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie gets a better start than Shehzada, which collected Rs 6 crore on day 1, but is of the same range as Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo, which earned Rs 9.28 crore on opening day. The movie earned a total of Rs 11 crore worldwide on Thursday.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 impressed the audience and the movie managed to collect Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day. This film was Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener followed by Love AajKal which earned Rs 12.40 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter and wrote, “SatyaPremKiKatha puts up a healthy score on Day 1 [holiday]… Gathered speed during the course of the day, after an ordinary start in the morning shows… Evening shows, expectedly, saw very good occupancies due to glowing WOM… Thu ₹ 9.25 cr. #India biz. Emerges #KartikAaryan’s third biggest opening day, after #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and #LoveAajKal. Going forward, the numbers may decline on Day 2 [Fri], since it’s a working day, but Days 3 and 4 [Sat-Sun] hold the key… If its target audience – families – patronize the content, a strong weekend number cannot be ruled out. #Boxoffice.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem and Kiara Advani as Katha along with Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Satyaprem aka Sattu is a goofy, good-hearted, good-for-nothing boy in his early to mid-thirties who is eager to marry Katha but is also aware that the girl is way out of his league. She is the daughter of a well-known businessman. The film’s synopsis reads, Sattu's dreams unexpectedly come true when Katha's parents come over to his house and ask for Sattu's hand in marriage! From here on starts Sattu tryst to get Katha to fall in love with him and how in order to keep his marriage, he ends up discovering himself and proves to be a worthy husband.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline, and on the other hand, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the movie Game Changer starring Ram Charan. Helmed by S Shankar, the political thriller is slated to release this year.

