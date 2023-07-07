Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark in first week

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha crosses Rs 50 crore mark in first week

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha opened to positive reviews from the audience. The actors’ performance is being widely appreciated by fans and this has also resulted in the film crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in its first week.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 9.25 crore at the box office on the day of its release and with a slight drop the movie collected Rs 7 crore on working Friday. The film continued to surge at the box office and collected the highest on Sunday with Rs 12.15 crore. The film passed the crucial Monday test and on Thursday, day 8, the film collected Rs 3 crore taking the total to Rs 53.21 crore nett.

The film saw the third-highest opening for Kartik Aaryan’s movie and will cross the lifetime collection of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 by the end of the second week and will become the fifth highest-grossing movie of Kartik’s career. Positive word of mouth, chartbuster songs have played a significant role in the movie’s success. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles along with Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. The movie was released in theatres on June 29 and is going on strong at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and the actor also left fans pleased when he announced that he will be reprising the role of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be next seen sharing the screen with global star Ram Charan in S Shankar’s next Game Changer. The first look of the actor from the movie has already created a huge buzz on social media and left fans excited about the film.

Read Kartik Aaryan gets India's first McLaren GT as gift from Bhushan Kumar after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success