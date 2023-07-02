Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film grows by 44%, hits double digits

Satyaprem Ki Katha/File photo

The musical romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, hit theatres on June 29 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The film is receiving tremendous reviews from critics and audiences as it deals with a sensitive topic, which has been purposefully kept hidden by the makers during the promotions.

After collecting Rs 9.25 crore and Rs 7 crore on its first two days, Satyaprem Ki Katha has finally hit double digits at the box office and has seen a growth of over 44% on its third day of theatrical release. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer collected Rs 10.10 crore on Saturday, taking the three-day total to Rs 26.35 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on his social media handles on Sunday morning and wrote, "#SatyaPremKiKatha hits double digits on Day 3. The weekend growth was on the cards and if it maintains the pace, a ₹ 40 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend cannot be ruled out. Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.35 cr. #India biz."

"#SatyaPremKiKatha is expected to post good numbers today [Sun], may even score higher numbers than the first three days [Thu - Sat]. However, the real test begins tomorrow [Mon], once the 4-day *extended* weekend has ended. The make-or-break Mon [working day] holds the key", he further wrote.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.



