Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050951
HomeBollywood

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's romantic drama sees massive jump of 66%

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha has earned Rs 60.81 crore net at the domestic box office within ten days of its theatrical run.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's romantic drama sees massive jump of 66%
Satyaprem Ki Katha/File photo

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the titular roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in the theatres worldwide on June 29 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who have hailed the romantic drama for its strong performances, brilliant direction, and how it has handled a mature subject sensitively and has been successful in delivering a social message without being preachy.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, collected Rs 38.50 crore in its opening weekend and stayed steady in the weekdays in its first week of theatrical run. On Saturday, July 8, the film saw a massive jump of 66% in its collections as it earned Rs 4.75 crore, which is more than double what it earned on its second Friday, i.e. Rs 2.85 crore.

Now, the film's total domestic net collection stands at Rs 60.81 crore, and the worldwide gross collection at Rs 84.90 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. With no major releases until July 28 when Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will arrive in theatres, Satyaprem Ki Katha could easily cross the three-digit coveted figure of Rs 100 crore at the box office.

cre_Trending

The film's soundtrack also has been a major hit with songs composed by different music directors such as Manan Bhardwaj, Meet Bros, Payal Dev, and Tanishq Bagchi. Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, Naseeb Se, and Le Aaunga are charting the tops across streaming platforms. The album also consists of Pasoori Nu, which has been recreated from the 2022 viral hit Pasoori from the fourteenth season of Coke Studio Pakistan.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed Marathi films. The romantic drama is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.

READ | Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sing Satyaprem Ki Katha's Aaj Ke Baad; netizens say 'ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge'

 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways to launch 'Heritage Special' train based on steam engine theme: Ashwini Vaishnaw
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.