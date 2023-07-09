Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's romantic drama sees massive jump of 66%

Satyaprem Ki Katha/File photo

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the titular roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in the theatres worldwide on June 29 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who have hailed the romantic drama for its strong performances, brilliant direction, and how it has handled a mature subject sensitively and has been successful in delivering a social message without being preachy.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, collected Rs 38.50 crore in its opening weekend and stayed steady in the weekdays in its first week of theatrical run. On Saturday, July 8, the film saw a massive jump of 66% in its collections as it earned Rs 4.75 crore, which is more than double what it earned on its second Friday, i.e. Rs 2.85 crore.

Now, the film's total domestic net collection stands at Rs 60.81 crore, and the worldwide gross collection at Rs 84.90 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. With no major releases until July 28 when Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will arrive in theatres, Satyaprem Ki Katha could easily cross the three-digit coveted figure of Rs 100 crore at the box office.

cre_Trending

The film's soundtrack also has been a major hit with songs composed by different music directors such as Manan Bhardwaj, Meet Bros, Payal Dev, and Tanishq Bagchi. Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, Naseeb Se, and Le Aaunga are charting the tops across streaming platforms. The album also consists of Pasoori Nu, which has been recreated from the 2022 viral hit Pasoori from the fourteenth season of Coke Studio Pakistan.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed Marathi films. The romantic drama is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.



READ | Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sing Satyaprem Ki Katha's Aaj Ke Baad; netizens say 'ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge'