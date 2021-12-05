‘Satyameva Jayate’ fame Aisha Sharma ditches bra for bold photoshoot

Bold outfits are difficult to pull off gracefully. Some actresses are incredibly adept at this. Nikki Tamboli recently ditched her bra for a picture, and her admirers loved the photos. Aisha Sharma of 'Satyameva Jayate' fame has now done the same, and the photographs are scorching hot. Her pictures are a hit with her fans and have gone viral on social media.

Aisha was seen bare-chested in a mustard-coloured ruffled coat. She wore it with teeny-tiny shorts, giving the outfit a sultry appeal.

Here are the pics-

Her black and white photos of herself in an athletic yet hot outfit went viral a few days ago. In the photos, she was seen posing with ease.

In Milap Zaveri's 'Satyameva Jayate,' Aisha Sharma, the younger sister of 'Tum Bin II' actress Neha Sharma, had landed the leading lady role opposite John Abraham. Aisha began her career as a model, and her path finally led her to Bollywood. She was apparently attending several seminars and diction sessions in preparation for the role before beginning filming with the rest of the actors. Manoj Bajpayee played the lead in the film.