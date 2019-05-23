Satyameva Jayate 2: THIS actress will replace Aisha Sharma in the sequel to John Abraham's cop drama

Makers confirm John Abraham's return with 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. Here's when the film will go on floors...

After the thunderous response to John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate that released on the occasion of Independence Day last year, the makers of the film are all set to bring forth a sequel to the movie that had Aisha Sharma romancing John in the first part. Now, in Satyameva Jayate 2, John will be seen romancing Divya Khosla Kumar who will be playing his lady love in the film.

A report on Mumbai Mirror confirmed the developments and quoted, "Milap had fleshed our strong characters for John and Manoj Bajpayee in the first part. This time, he has written a memorable leading role for Divya. While SMJ2 will still pack a lot of punches, this time around it will be a commercial family entertainer with a patriotic flavour."

The tabloid added why Divya Khosla Kumar agreed to be a part of the project "What drew her to the project is that the role is integral to the narrative and will present her in an interesting light."

As of now, the director Milap Zaveri is busy with the post production of his upcoming next - Marjaavaan that stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the leads. After Marjaavaan hits the theatres on October 2, Milap Zaveri will turn attention to Satyameva Jayate 2 which is expected to go on floors post Marjaavaan release.

For those who're uninitiated, Divya Khosla Kumar made her Bollywood debut with the 2004 Akshay Kumar starrer Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Later, she turned director about 10 years later with the 2014 film Yaariyaan.