'Satyameva Jayate 2': Not just Salman Khan, it's John Abraham vs John Abraham on Eid 2021

Ahead of Satyameva Jayate 2 release, the makers dropped an amazing surprise much to the excitement of the fans. In the film, for the first time in his career, John Abraham will be playing a double role. The character names are created along the lines of the title - Satya and Jay. John took to his social media pages and unveiled his double role look in the new poster.

The poster features, a cop version of John and another one, as the antagonist. While sharing the latest poster, the handsome hunk wrote, "This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021. @divyakhoslakumar @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @emmayentertainment @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #AAFilms @gautamikapoor @shaadrandhawa @sahilvaid24 @anupsoni3."

Check it out below:

So this Eid, it's not just Salman Khan vs John Abraham, but John vs John too. Satyameva Jayate 2 will be clashing with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the big screen this year.

Satyameva Jayate 2 has Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead and is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The film is a sequel to a 2018 film of the same name which also had Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

The most-awaited film was shot extensively in Lucknow and John often treated fans with his BTS from the sets.

Satyameva Jayate 2 releases on May 13, 2021.