Satyajeet Dubey's mother tests positive for COVID-19, says he realised 'privilege' when he could get her bed in hospital

Bollywood actor Satyajeet Dubey revealed that around 10 days ago his 54-year-old mother had a sudden migraine attack, followed by high fever, shivering, vomit, and body aches. And when he took her to get some basic tests done, diagnostic centers urged them to get her tested for COVID-19 first. The test came out positive.

Speaking about the same, in a recent chat, Satyajeet said, "You can’t pinpoint where it came from. I spoke to the doctor, who said ‘You or your sister could be the carriers, or somebody in the building, or even a currency note’. But, my sister and I’ve been absolutely fine. We’re asymptomatic, and so we’re not supposed to test as per the BMC guidelines." However, both Satyajeet and his sister are in complete isolation as of now.

Talking about privilege, Satyajeet said, "As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, ’You don’t worry about it, we will help’, and they did."

Satyajeet said that he is being actively supported by his friends in the industry such as Sanjay Dutt, who played his onscreen father in Prasthanam (2019), his close friend Ali Fazal, and actors Tisca Chopra and Amitosh Nagpal, besides his first co-star Zoa Morani, who fought the coronavirus battle along with her father and sister, recently.