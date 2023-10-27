Satranga: Ranbir Kapoor leaves Rashmika Mandanna, family for revenge, Arijit Singh's 'magical' voice in Animal wins fans

The romantic song that starts with Karwa Chauth celebrations ends with Ranbir's dialogue with Rashmika, "If I don't come back...dobaara shaadi mat karna."

Satranga: The second song from Ranbir Kapoor-led, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Animal, is out, and the song has shown a different shade of love. On Friday, the makers dropped the video song of Satranga, which features Ranbir with Rashmika Mandanna.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the song starts on a beautiful note, where a mature Ranbir Kapoor wakes Rashmika Mandanna, who falls asleep during her Karwa Chauth vrat. Rashmika wakes up and she takes him to the terrace for the nuptials. During the pooja, Ranbir informs that he's leaving to take his revenge, and he might end up in a situation where he won't be able to come back. Rashmika gets furious and she leaves pooja in between. Ranbir tries to pacify her, but she argues. What follows is Ranbir trying to convince an upset, teary-eyed Rashmika. Ranbir bids goodbye to Rashmika and his two kids. Before leaving, Ranbir tells Rashmika, "Geetanjali pata nahi main wapis aaunga ya nahi. But if I don't come back...dobaara shaadi mat karna."

Here's the video

Composed by Shreyas Puranik and penned by the duo Siddharth and Garima, Satranga, doesn't shy away from exploring the more complex aspects of love. Soon after the video song was dropped, netizens praised the song and the dynamic duo of Ranbir-Arijit. A netizen wrote, "Arijit Singh is the Kohinoor of the Indian music industry. His voice will be remembered by generations to come." Another netizen wrote, "Arijit Singh's song with Ranbir Kapoor is like a soothing balm for the soul. The soft, heart-touching music combined with Arijit's soulful voice creates pure magic. It's incredible how his songs can resonate with people who are deeply in love or have one-sided feelings for someone."

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, Animal is a crime drama that promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride by delving into various facets of human emotions. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. Animal releases on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.