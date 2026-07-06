Satluj row deepens: Govt asked ZEE5 to take down Diljit Dosanjh film due to 'security concerns'

The Honey Trehan directed film Satluj delves into the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994. He was abducted in 1995 and was never seen after that.

The Centre directed OTT platform ZEE5 to take down the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj, which depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra during the turbulent '90s in Punjab, citing "security concerns" and obligations under IT Rules 2021, government sources said on Monday.

OTT content does not come under the purview of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is regulated under the provisions of Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

A government official said that the makers of Sutlej had applied for CBFC certification in 2022 under its original title Punjab 95, but they did not accept the 127 cuts suggested by the censor board and withheld its release.

"They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, Zee was asked to take it (the film) down. The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and OTT, they should follow the laid down norms," the official told PTI.

The Honey Trehan directed film delves into the life of Khalra who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994. He was abducted in 1995 and was never seen after that.

The movie was released on ZEE5 without any cuts, but on Sunday evening, the platform shared a statement to inform viewers that it's no longer available in India.

A set of code of ethics, which were stayed by the Mumbai High Court in 2021, are laid down in the appendix of the IT Rules that require OTT platforms to avoid publishing content prohibited by law and undertake age-based classification of content.

The Madras High Court later said that the stay would have a pan-India effect. It was not immediately clear if the Centre invoked the code of ethics in its direction to ZEE5.

The code of ethics states that when deciding "to feature or transmit or publish or exhibit" any content a publisher shall exercise due caution and discretion when it affects the sovereignty and integrity of India or threatens, endangers or jeopardises the security of the State.

It underlines that caution be also exercised in the case of content detrimental to India’s friendly relations with foreign countries and likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.

"A publisher shall take into consideration India’s multi-racial and multi-religious context and exercise due caution and discretion when featuring the activities, beliefs, practices, or views of any racial or religious group," the code of ethics adds.

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