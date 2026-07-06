FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar, shares first photos from dreamy wedding ceremony

Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar

Ram Temple Case: Huge Money Trail Emerges in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Ram Temple Case: Huge Money Trail Emerges in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court, hearing adjourned to this date

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Satluj row deepens: Govt asked ZEE5 to take down Diljit Dosanjh film due to 'security concerns'

The Honey Trehan directed film Satluj delves into the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994. He was abducted in 1995 and was never seen after that.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST

Satluj row deepens: Govt asked ZEE5 to take down Diljit Dosanjh film due to 'security concerns'
Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Centre directed OTT platform ZEE5 to take down the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj, which depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra during the turbulent '90s in Punjab, citing "security concerns" and obligations under IT Rules 2021, government sources said on Monday. 

OTT content does not come under the purview of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is regulated under the provisions of Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

A government official said that the makers of Sutlej had applied for CBFC certification in 2022 under its original title Punjab 95, but they did not accept the 127 cuts suggested by the censor board and withheld its release. 

"They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, Zee was asked to take it (the film) down. The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and OTT, they should follow the laid down norms," the official told PTI.

The Honey Trehan directed film delves into the life of Khalra who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994. He was abducted in 1995 and was never seen after that.

The movie was released on ZEE5 without any cuts, but on Sunday evening, the platform shared a statement to inform viewers that it's no longer available in India.

A set of code of ethics, which were stayed by the Mumbai High Court in 2021, are laid down in the appendix of the IT Rules that require OTT platforms to avoid publishing content prohibited by law and undertake age-based classification of content.

The Madras High Court later said that the stay would have a pan-India effect. It was not immediately clear if the Centre invoked the code of ethics in its direction to ZEE5.

The code of ethics states that when deciding "to feature or transmit or publish or exhibit" any content a publisher shall exercise due caution and discretion when it affects the sovereignty and integrity of India or threatens, endangers or jeopardises the security of the State.

It underlines that caution be also exercised in the case of content detrimental to India’s friendly relations with foreign countries and likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.

"A publisher shall take into consideration India’s multi-racial and multi-religious context and exercise due caution and discretion when featuring the activities, beliefs, practices, or views of any racial or religious group," the code of ethics adds.

READ | Satluj leaked online: After Diljit Dosanjh urges fans to share downloaded copies, ZEE5 appeals against piracy

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar, shares first photos from dreamy wedding ceremony
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar
Satluj row deepens: Govt asked ZEE5 to take down Diljit Dosanjh film due to 'security concerns'
Satluj row deepens: Govt asked ZEE5 to take down Diljit Dosanjh film
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto threatens to attack India over Indus Water Treaty, says 'Ready on all fronts'
Pak's Bilawal Bhutto threatens to attack India over Indus Water Treaty
Who is Krishna Mohan? Ex-IFS officer appointed interim Ram Mandir trust chief after Champat Rai's resignation
Who is Krishna Mohan? Ex-IFS officer appointed Ram Mandir trust chief
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court, hearing adjourned to this date
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement