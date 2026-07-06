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Satluj removed from ZEE5: Sukhbir Badal slams ban on Diljit Dosanjh film, says 'Jaswant Singh Khalra cannot be silenced'

Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was stuck in censorship for over three years. Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and helmed by Honey Trehan, the controversial film was removed from ZEE5 on Sunday, just two days after its silent release on the OTT platform.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 05:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Satluj removed from ZEE5: Sukhbir Badal slams ban on Diljit Dosanjh film, says 'Jaswant Singh Khalra cannot be silenced'
Sukhbir Singh Badal and Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj
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Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's long-delayed film Satluj from ZEE5, saying Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression. The film, which was previously titled Ghallughara and Punjab 95, was released in India on streaming platform on Friday. However, it became unavailable just two days later.

Badal said he was shocked and saddened by the "arbitrary removal of Satluj from #ZEE5 in India". "A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab’s painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way. This is not mere censorship — it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression. I strongly condemn this move. Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression", the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab wrote on his X.

Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was stuck in censorship for over three years. The Honey Trehan-directed movie was released without any cuts, but on Sunday evening, ZEE5 shared a statement to inform viewers that it's no longer available in India. "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity," the streamer said in its statement.

What is Satluj all about? What happened with Jaswant Singh Khalra?

In the controversial film, Dosanjh essays the role of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before himself disappearing in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

Challenges faced by Satluj/Punjab 95/Ghallughara in its release

In 2023, the film was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers. The social drama had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. The delay in getting a clearance from the censor board forced the makers to postpone planned releases. With its earlier title of Punjab 95, the Honey Trehan directorial was slated for a worldwide release on February 7, 2025, without any cuts, except in India. But that release also did not happen. 

READ | Satluj: Diljit Dosanjh's controversial film, based on Jaswant Singh Khalra, removed from ZEE5 just after two days

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