Satluj: Neeru Bajwa wants 'clear explanation' why Diljit Dosanjh film was removed from OTT, says 'no one should...'

Condemning Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj's removal from ZEE5, Neeru Bajwa said, "We aren’t asking for special treatment, we’re asking for the truth, for fairness, and for the freedom to experience a film and form our own opinions. Our voices matter. Our stories matter. And the truth matters."

Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa used social media to express her disappointment regarding the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj from the OTT platform ZEE5, that too, only after 2 days after its release. Neeru, who has worked with Diljit in many movies, pointed out that the audience has the right to make their own choice if they wish to support a movie or criticise it. She further said that the viewers deserve an explanation as to why the movie was suddenly pulled from the OTT platform.

Neeru wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I watched Satluj, emotions are definitely stirred. A film is more than entertainment—it’s the voice of its creators, their passion, their truth, and years of hard work. No one should have the power to silence that without accountability." "Whether people choose to support a film or criticise it should be their decision. Taking away that choice from the audience is unfair. We deserve the right to watch it, think for ourselves, and decide what it means to us. If Satluj has been pulled, then the public deserves honesty. We deserve a clear explanation—not silence. Transparency isn’t a privilege; it’s a responsibility," she added.

The Jatt & Juliet actress said that as Punjabis, they have the right to ask questions if the stories from their homeland are withheld from them. "We aren’t asking for special treatment—we’re asking for the truth, for fairness, and for the freedom to experience a film and form our own opinions. Our voices matter. Our stories matter. And the truth matters," concluded the post.

On Tuesday, Neeru penned another social media post saying that she felt it was extremely unfair that Satluj was taken off from the OTT platform before she had a chance to witness the movie. "As a proud Punjabi, I feel deeply betrayed and disappointed that Satluj was taken off. Stories that reflect our culture and identity deserve to be seen, not silenced. This decision feels unjust and heartbreaking for our community," she had posted.

After fighting a long battle against censorship for over three years, Satluj was finally released on ZEE5. However, the movie was taken down in India only 2 days after its release. The film is directed by Honey Trehan and also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, and Varun Badola, in pivotal roles.

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