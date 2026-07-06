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Satluj leaked online: After Diljit Dosanjh urges fans to share downloaded copies, ZEE5 appeals against piracy

Hours after Diljit Dosanjh asked his fans to share downloaded copies of Satluj, ZEE5 urged people not to support piracy. Based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film was stuck in censorship for over three years. The Honey Trehan directorial also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 06:55 PM IST

Satluj leaked online: After Diljit Dosanjh urges fans to share downloaded copies, ZEE5 appeals against piracy
Satluj poster
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Based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Diljit Dosanjh-led Satluj was stuck in censorship for over three years. The controversial film, which was earlier titled Punjab 95 and Ghallughara (Punjabi for massacre), was released on ZEE5 on Friday without any promotions. Just after 48 hours, Satluj was removed from the OTT platform citing "current developments." After its removal, the film instantly leaked online. Directed by Honey Trehan, the political drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

Diljit Dosanjh wants people to share Satluj

On Monday morning, Diljit Dosanjh did an Instagram Live session and said that he wasn't shocked that Satluj had been removed from ZEE5. "This was expected from day one, and that is why we couldn't even promote the film and released it without telling anyone. If we had announced the release and promoted it two days prior, it wouldn't have been released at all," the Punjabi superstar shared.

Urging people to share the downloaded copies of Satluj, Dosanjh added, "But now, I am satisfied that the film has reached every household. You have the film, people have downloaded it, and today the new youth is talking about it. You can share it among yourselves, it’s your film. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you."

ZEE5 urges viewers not to support piracy

Hours after Diljit's videos went viral on the internet, ZEE5 took to its own social media handles and made an appeal against piracy. The streaming platform shared a note that read, "We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours, don’t support piracy." It was captioned, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee 5 (@zee5)

What happened with Jaswant Singh Khalra? 

In the controversial film, Dosanjh essays the role of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before himself disappearing in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

READ | Satluj removed from ZEE5: Sukhbir Badal slams ban on Diljit Dosanjh film, says 'Jaswant Singh Khalra cannot be silenced'

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