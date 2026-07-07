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Satluj: AAP bashes PM Modi's BJP govt for banning Diljit Dosanjh film while promoting Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

AAP's Punjab leaders have launched a sharp attack on the PM Narendra Modi and his BJP-led central government for banning Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film was released on Friday on ZEE5, but it was taken down on Sunday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Satluj: AAP bashes PM Modi's BJP govt for banning Diljit Dosanjh film while promoting Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story
Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj
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Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has slammed the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj from the OTT platform ZEE5, saying the movie compels India to confront one of the state's "darkest chapters" and that history must be confronted with honesty, not buried through censorship. The Honey Trehan directorial features Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who was abducted in 1995 and was never seen after that. Satluj also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Kanwaljit Singh, among others.

AAP leader Baltej Pannu alleged that the BJP and the Congress are working together "to erase Congress's black history in Punjab and prevent the younger generation from learning the truth about one of the darkest chapters in the state's past". "The younger generation wants to know what happened in Punjab during 1978, 1984, the 1990s and other crucial periods. If they are denied books and documentaries, films become an important way of preserving historical truth," said Pannu on his X account.

In a post on X, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang said propaganda-driven films such as Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story were promoted and screened without obstruction. "Yet when a film raises uncomfortable questions about the human rights violations and atrocities in Punjab, it disappears from an OTT platform. Why? Who is afraid of Punjab's truth? By blocking Satluj, BJP has exposed its true face," the Lok Sabha MP added.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal launched a sharp attack on the PM Narendra Modi's BJP-led Central Government and said that Satluj "narrates the true story of Punjab's tragic and dark period, a truth that the rulers sitting in Delhi want to bury forever." "Banning such a historic film that presents the truth is extremely shameful. This ban proves that the Central Government is rubbing salt into Punjab's wounds," Dhaliwal stated on his X account.

Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, was stuck with the censors for more than three years. The director, Honey Trehan, and actor, Diljit Dosanjh, refused to release it with the 127 cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification. It was released without any cuts on Friday on ZEE5, but on Sunday evening, the streaming platform took it down.

READ | Centre takes big action on Satluj, sends Diljit Dosanjh film to IT Rules committee after removal from ZEE5

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