Satish Shah, veteran actor known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passes away at 74

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch
Who is Madhu Shah? Meet the wife of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actor Satish Shah and his ‘Lucky Charm’
Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'
Satish Shah, iconic star of comic roles, no more: A look at his film and TV career
Satish Shah death: After Pankaj Dheer and Asrani, another fine artiste of Indian cinema has passed away, leaving his millions of fans heartbroken.
Veteran actor Satish Shah, popularly known for his comedic roles in movies and shows like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure. He was 74. The demise of Satish Shah has shocked everyone, especially the fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.
His demise was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. On X, he shared a video, confirming the demise of Satish, and revealed that on Saturday afternoon, his health suddenly got worse, and he was taken to a hospital, but couldn't survive. Ashoke posted the video with the caption, "Sad and shocked to inform you that well-known actor & a great human being Satish Shah has passed away an hour ago due to Kidney failure. A great loss to the industry. Om Shanti."
Sad and shocked to inform you that well known actor & a great human being Satish Shah has expired an hour ago due to Kidney failure .— TheAshokePanditShow (@ashokepanditshw) October 25, 2025
A great loss to the industry .
Om Shanti
pic.twitter.com/tWpXgwZJTr
Internet reacts to Satish Shah's demise
Almost every other internet user is stunned reading and hearing about the news. A netizen wrote, "You made many generations of Indians laugh with your superb acting. Rest in peace, Satish Shah ji." Another netizen wrote, "Om Shanti... Me My family and I will never forget the character you portrayed as Indravadhan Sarabhai. May your Soul Rest In Peace." One of the netizens wrote, "I still can't believe that Satish ji is no more."
About Satish Shah's popular roles
Among his varied filmography, some of his most iconic, popular roles include Commissioner D'Mello in the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Several characters in the hit TV series Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Professor Madhav Rasai in Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na, and the masses' favourite Indravadhan Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In 2008, Shah also co-judged Comedy Circus with Archana Puran Singh. In 2015, he was also appointed as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India society.