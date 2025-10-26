Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly couldn't control her tears, breaks down at final journey of her 'dad', video goes viral, fans react

Satish Shah's on-screen daughter, Rupali Ganguly, attended the final journey of the late actor, and as expected, she couldn't hide her grief from the paparazzi.

Satish Shah funeral: Veteran actor Satish Shah's demise continues to haunt his admirers. The final journey of Satish started on Sunday afternoon, with his mortal remains being taken to Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on an ambulance decorated with flowers. Satish's co-stars from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai attended the funeral. Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil) and Rupali Ganguly (Monisha) were among the early arrivals at Shah's residence at Bandra.

Team Sarabhai was closely related to Satish. Even after the show ended, they continued hanging out together, and their bond was more than just professional. During the final journey, Rupali, who played Shah's on-screen daughter-in-law in the iconic TV show, was emotionally vulnerable, and she couldn't hide her tears from the cameras.

In a video shared on Viral Bhayani, Rupali is seen taking a leave from Shah's residence in her car. Rupali, dressed in a white suit, tried to hide her face, but at last she just joined hands while sobbing over Satish's demise. This video was shared with the caption, "Rupali Ganguly became extremely emotional during the last farewell of the veteran actor Satish Shah. For the unversed, Rupali ji and Satish ji were an integral part of the hit show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai."

Apart from Sumeet and Rupali, several actors from the film fraternity attended the funeral of Satish Shah. Naseeruddin Shah with Ratna Pathak Shah and family, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Suresh Oberoi, Pankaj Kapur, Madhur Bhandarkar, David Dhawan, Tiku Talsania, Dilip Joshi, JD Majethia, Ali Asgar, and Jackie Shroff were among the attendees who paid respects to Satish on his final journey.

About Satish Shah's death

On Saturday afternoon of October 25, Satish Shah was having his lunch when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. Satish died at 74 due to kidney failure.