BOLLYWOOD

Satish Shah didn't die due to kidney failure, Rajesh Kumar reveals his real cause of death: 'It was a sudden...'

Rajesh Kumar, who shared the screen space with Satish Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has stated that the late actor died due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 10:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who won over the hears of the audiences with his comedic performances in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, passed away on October 25 at the age of 74 years in Mumbai. Several reports mentioned that the late actor died due to kidney failure. However, Rajesh Kumar, who played his son Roshesh Sarabhai in the iconic sitcom, has dismissed such reports and stated that Shah died due to a sudden heart attack.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Saiyaara actor said, "I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack. He was at home, having lunch, and then he just...passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away."

Speaking about his personal bond with the late actor, Rajesh stated, "All I can say is — he runs in my blood like my own father. He was always thoughtful, caring, happy when I succeeded, and sad when I was down. He was a pillar of strength — always just one call away. We used to exchange a lot of jokes on WhatsApp. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai WhatsApp group was alive only because of Satishji — he kept us connected, hosting parties, inviting us to his home, and making sure we all stayed in touch. That warmth, that energy — that’s what made him who he was."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid an emotional tribute to Satish Shah as he took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
