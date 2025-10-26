FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details

Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises to double allowances of..., Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for...

Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS

Donald Trump reiterates India ‘completely cutting back’ on Russian oil ahead of key China talks

Thailand, Cambodia sign 'historic' peace deal brokered by Trump in Malaysia

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer for sacred fast; step-by-step recipe

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's demise due to kidney failure highlights early warning signs, transplant risks

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager REVEALS he underwent THIS surgery, recalls his last moments: 'Khana khaate-khaate..'

Amid Kajol, Twinkle Khanna 'justifying cheating' statement, Deepika Padukone's take on infidelity goes viral: 'I did meet others, but I was commited to..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by date...

Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here

Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns with off-white saree look

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager REVEALS he underwent THIS surgery, recalls his last moments: 'Khana khaate-khaate..'

Satish Shah death: Did you know that Satish Shah underwent a kidney transplant this year? Despite the successful treatment, he collapsed while having lunch. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 12:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager REVEALS he underwent THIS surgery, recalls his last moments: 'Khana khaate-khaate..'
Satish Shah
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Satish Shah's demise is still a nightmare for their fans. On Saturday afternoon of October 25, Satish passed away due to kidney failure. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, have revealed the final moments of Shah, who collapsed while having lunch. 

While speaking to ANI, Ramesh said, "Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha (It happened around 2 or 2:45 pm while he was having lunch). Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye fir collapse hua ( he ate a bite and then collapsed). Kuch half an hour laga ambulane laane mein (It took around half an hour to get the ambulance)...hospital jaane par declare kiya doctor ne."

Shah's neighbour, Anup, remembered the actor as a kind and humble individual. "As soon as Ramesh called me, I went there. Satish kaka ke liye madat chalu kiya.. hum koshish karte rahe unko sahi karne ke liye (We kept trying to help him). He was such a good person--an artist with a big heart. Jis jis ko bulaya tha vo turant chale aaye kaam chodkar ke (Everyone we called came immediately, leaving their work)."

Also read: Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's LAST selfie will leave you shocked, he was flaunting..., director Vivek Sharma recalls their last chat

For the unversed, Ramesh Kadatala also revealed that the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro actor had undergone a kidney transplant on June 16 in Kolkata. Ramesh added that after the transplant, everything was normal. There was a little urinary infection, but antibiotics were started. The last rites of Satish Shah will begin at 12 noon at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. Several celebs, including Rupali Ganguly, arrived at his residence at Bandra. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises to double allowances of..., Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for...
Masterstroke by Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Elections: RJD leader promises...
Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’
Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s be
Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'
Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control...'
Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns with off-white saree look
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE