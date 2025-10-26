Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager REVEALS he underwent THIS surgery, recalls his last moments: 'Khana khaate-khaate..'

Satish Shah death: Did you know that Satish Shah underwent a kidney transplant this year? Despite the successful treatment, he collapsed while having lunch. Read on to know more.

Veteran actor Satish Shah's demise is still a nightmare for their fans. On Saturday afternoon of October 25, Satish passed away due to kidney failure. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, have revealed the final moments of Shah, who collapsed while having lunch.

While speaking to ANI, Ramesh said, "Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha (It happened around 2 or 2:45 pm while he was having lunch). Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye fir collapse hua ( he ate a bite and then collapsed). Kuch half an hour laga ambulane laane mein (It took around half an hour to get the ambulance)...hospital jaane par declare kiya doctor ne."

Shah's neighbour, Anup, remembered the actor as a kind and humble individual. "As soon as Ramesh called me, I went there. Satish kaka ke liye madat chalu kiya.. hum koshish karte rahe unko sahi karne ke liye (We kept trying to help him). He was such a good person--an artist with a big heart. Jis jis ko bulaya tha vo turant chale aaye kaam chodkar ke (Everyone we called came immediately, leaving their work)."

For the unversed, Ramesh Kadatala also revealed that the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro actor had undergone a kidney transplant on June 16 in Kolkata. Ramesh added that after the transplant, everything was normal. There was a little urinary infection, but antibiotics were started. The last rites of Satish Shah will begin at 12 noon at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. Several celebs, including Rupali Ganguly, arrived at his residence at Bandra.

(With inputs from ANI)