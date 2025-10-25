Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's LAST selfie will leave you shocked, he was flauting..., director Vivek Sharma recalls their last chat

Satish Shah was not ready to bid goodbye. In fact, he was gearing up for a role. Shah's last selfie was all about his transformed look. He even joked about giving tough competition to heroes. Take a look.

Satish Shah death: While the entire nation is grieving over the loss of the veteran artiste, Satish Shah, director Vivek Sharma recalled the final conversation they had, and the last selfie the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor shared with him. For the unversed, Vivek is the director of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Bhoothnath. Satish played the role of Bantu's school's principal. As per Vivek, Satish was supposed to star in his upcoming directorial, and the late actor was preparing hard for his role.

On Instagram, Vivek shared a series of stories on his Instagram, remembering Satish by sharing the BTS from Bhoothnath. In his latest story, Vivek shared the last selfie of a slick, lean Satish, flaunting his new look in a yellow tee. Satish had a significant weight loss, and he was looking as cheerful as ever.

Sharing the selfie, Vivek wrote, "Ye aapne theek nahi kiya Satish Shah ji. Mere guru, mere guide, mere bade bhai nahi rahe. Aaj subah hi chat hui thi. Mujhe kaha tha “aaja milne.” Last week aapne selfie bheji thi, mujhe kya pata tha ye aakhri selfie hogi. Aap to meri filmon mein kaam karne wale the. Aap chale gaye (You didn't do the right thing, Satish Shah. My guru, my guide, my elder brother is no more. We chatted this morning. He told me, "Come meet me." Last week you sent me a selfie; how could I have known it would be my last? You were supposed to work on my film. You're gone)."

Check out the last selfie of Satish Shah

About Satish Shah's demise

On Saturday afternoon, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit broke the heartbreaking news of Satish Shah's demise. Ashoke uploaded a video on his X (formerly Twitter), and confirmed Satish passed away due to kidney failure. He was 74. Satish is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.