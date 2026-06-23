FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania accepts his posthumous Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch

Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania accepts his posthumous Padma Shri

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha crush break up rumours, subtly confirm relationship, actress drop this major evidence, calls him 'person who makes it...'

CM Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha crush break up rumours, actress drop this major evid

Bengal News: Mamata Banerjee Counters Rebels, Reaffirms Leadership Before Poll Panel

Bengal News: Mamata Banerjee Counters Rebels, Reaffirms Leadership Before Poll Panel

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania accepts his posthumous Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Satish Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 09:32 PM IST

Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania accepts his posthumous Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch
Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania with President Droupadi Murmu
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Satish Shah, who passed away in October last year at the age of 74, was on Tuesday conferred Padma Shri posthumously for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and entertainment. His cousin brother Arvind Mamania received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The late actor was honoured alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines, including tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, and former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. He won over the hears of the audiences with his comedic performances in multiple acclaimed films including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and Shaadi No. 1.

His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai continues to remain one of Indian television's most iconic characters, remembered for his wit, warmth, and unmatched comic brilliance. The late actor showcased his extraordinary versatility in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi by playing a different character in almost every episode, making him one of the show's biggest highlights.

After Satish Shah's demise, PM Narendra Modi also paid an emotional tribute to him on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," wrote Modi.

READ | Viral video: Mammootty receives Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, son Dulquer Salmaan cheers for him

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania accepts his posthumous Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch
Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania accepts his posthumous Padma Shri
Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha crush break up rumours, subtly confirm relationship, actress drop this major evidence, calls him 'person who makes it...'
CM Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha crush break up rumours, actress drop this major evid
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune court sends fiancee, her lover to police custody for 7 days
Ketan Agarwal murder: Fiancee, her lover sent to 7-day police custody
Akshay Kumar only wanted to make money when he entered Bollywood: 'Felt like slapping myself when I saw my films'
Akshay Kumar only wanted to make money when he entered Bollywood
From street survivor to Iran's FIFA World Cup icon: Alireza Beiranvand's incredible rise
From street survivor to Iran's FIFA World Cup icon: Alireza Beiranvand's story
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement