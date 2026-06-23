Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania accepts his posthumous Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Satish Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

Satish Shah, who passed away in October last year at the age of 74, was on Tuesday conferred Padma Shri posthumously for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and entertainment. His cousin brother Arvind Mamania received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The late actor was honoured alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines, including tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, and former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. He won over the hears of the audiences with his comedic performances in multiple acclaimed films including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and Shaadi No. 1.

His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai continues to remain one of Indian television's most iconic characters, remembered for his wit, warmth, and unmatched comic brilliance. The late actor showcased his extraordinary versatility in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi by playing a different character in almost every episode, making him one of the show's biggest highlights.

#WATCH | Satish Shah (posthumous), a celebrated actor and comedian, has been conferred the Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian cinema and entertainment.@rashtrapatibhvn @PadmaAwards#PadmaAwards2026 #PadmaAwards pic.twitter.com/QHNe1flfBp — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 23, 2026

After Satish Shah's demise, PM Narendra Modi also paid an emotional tribute to him on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," wrote Modi.

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