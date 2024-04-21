Twitter
This Bollywood actor was mocked by relatives for looks, lost child, became father again at 56, but then...

When Satish Kaushik told his family that he wanted to go to Mumbai to become an actor, they were taken aback.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 01:47 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Satish Kaushik
Bollywood actor Satish Chandra Kaushik, who won millions of hearts, left everyone teary-eyed when he passed away on March 9, 2023. He was a versatile Indian talent known for his work as an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

But his journey in Bollywood was not easy, today we will look at his life and struggles that he did to become one of the most loved and celebrated stars in the country. 

Early life

Satish Kaushik was born into a Gaur Brahmin family in Mahendragarh, Haryana, on April 13, 1956. He did graduation from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, in 1972. Later, he pursued his acting training at the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India.

Was not supported by family initially

When Satish Kaushik told his family that he wanted to go to Mumbai to become an actor, they were taken aback. Coming from a background with no connections to Bollywood, his relatives even mocked him. They believed he didn't fit the conventional image of a 'hero' because of his looks.

Despite being doubted by family, Satish Kaushik's determination to succeed in Bollywood has become a legendary tale within his family. According to his nephew Nishant Kaushik, who resides in Mumbai, in a conversation with ThePrint over the phone, Satish stated, "If I cannot become a hero, I'll become a joker."

Personal life

Satish Kaushik tied the knot with Shashi Kaushik in 1985. Tragically, the couple lost their child, Shanu Kaushik, at the tender age of 2 in 1996. They welcomed their daughter, Vanshika, into their lives through surrogacy in 2012.

