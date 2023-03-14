Satish Kaushik's nephew reveals late actor's ashes are immersed in Haridwar, shares his unfulfilled wish

Satish Kaushik with nephew Nishant

Satish Kaushik's nephew Nishant Kaushik recently spoke to a media portal and revealed Satish's future plans and aspirations. While speaking to ETimes, Nishant confirmed that the family has submerged the ashes of the late actor-director in Haridwar. As per Nishant, he was close to Satish, and he lit the pyre at the funeral.

Nishant even stated that Satish was editing the sequel to his 2021 hit directorial, Kaagaz 2, and Nishant will complete the pending post-production work. When he asked about any unfulfilled wish of the late artist, Nishant said, "He wanted to take his production house to a higher level; he wanted it to become a big studio." Nishant even added that he would take Anupam Kher and Boney Kapoor's help in future, "They both are family to us. Yes, why wouldn't I approach them if the need be? Added Nishant.

For the unversed, Satish died after getting cardiac arrest on March 9. A day before this date, he attended Holi party, and even posed for the media. Speaking about Satish's 'jolly' nature, Nishant added, "That was Satish ji. He was always like that, full of life. Even if he sat in a corner to rest, he would soon be up and doing something. He could never sit idle."

After Satish's demise, Nishant shared a long note on hs Instagram and wrote, "My dearest Chacha Ji, Of all the great blessings in life however big or small was to have a Chacha like you.You were one of a kind. You were everything to me, my father figure ,my best friend, my mentor, my biggest critique, my support system and lots more. Life will never be the same without you by my side. You have left me alone in this journey of life and Im unable to come to terms with your absence.

