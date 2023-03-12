Satish Kaushik’s manager reveals late actor’s last words: ‘Mujhe bacha lo...’

Satish Kaushik/File Photo

Bollywood is mourning the loss of one of the most talented actors and directors Satish Kaushik who breathed his last on March 9. The actor suffered from a heart attack in his car and his best friend Anupam Kher shared the sad news with everyone. While the death case of the Tere Naam director took a new twist, his manager Santosh revealed his last words before his death.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Satish Kaushik’s manager Santosh revealed that he was with the actor at the time of death and said, “At 12:05 am he started calling out my name very loudly. I came running and asked him, "What happened, sir? Kyun chilla rahe ho (Why are you shouting)? Why didn't you call me on phone instead?" He told me, "Listen, I am having difficulty in breathing. Please take me to a doctor."

Santosh continued, “As we started and went a little ahead, his chest pain increased and he said, "Jaldi chalo hospital. "Then, he put his head on my shoulder and said, "Santosh, main marna nahin chahta, mujhe bacha lo (Santosh, I don't want to die, save me please)." We reached the hospital (Fortis Hospital) in eight minutes as the road was empty maybe because of Holi, but by the time we entered the premises, he was unconscious.”

Satish Kaushik has given some memorable roles such as Pappu Pager and Calendar that have impressed the audience. He also made one of the most loved movies of all time Tere Naam starring Salman Khan. His last directional was Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz. The movie was released on 7 January 2021 and was one of his best works. His last movie as an actor is Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will be seen as the late Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram. Emergency is a biographical film in which Kangana will be seen as Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie’s shooting has been completed and is set to hit the theatre.

Read: Palak Tiwari opens up on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says, ‘he is like a father on set’