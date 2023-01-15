Headlines

Satish Kaushik's gym video invites amusing reactions, netizens say 'Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor se dosti ka asar hai'

Satish Kaushik's directorial debut Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja featured Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher as the hero and villain respectively.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

The 66-year-old actor Satish Kaushik surprised his fans and followers on social media on Sunday, January 15, when he dropped a video exercising in a gym and captioned it, "I know hard work will pay...loving yourself is the motivation this year", and added four red heart emojis.

His short clip of 22 seconds invited hilarious reactions from netizens on Twitter and Instagram. One user wrote, "Yeh Anupam Kher aur Anil Kapoor se dosti ka asar hai (This is the impact of your friendship with Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor)", while another commented, "Maa ne bola tha Anil Kapoor ki dosti theek nai hai (Mother had said that Anil Kapoor's friendship is not good)". For the unversed, Kaushik's directorial debut Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja featured Kapoor and Kher as the hero and villain respectively.

"Aap Golu Molu hi theek lagte ho; kyon itna stress le rahe hain (You look better as Golu Molu, why are you taking so much stress)", read another comment. Another user wrote, "Sir aap ka ek pack hi acha lagta hai, six pack me aap ache nahi lagenge (Sir your one pack only looks good, you will not look good in a six-pack)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Satish made his comeback to film direction after seven years in 2021 with Kaagaz. Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the film depicted the story of a common man who is alive but is declared dead on official papers. The fight that follows with the system to prove his existence made for a heartwarming story.

The impact of the story was such that recently, the Delhi High Court used it as a reference for its verdict in a case. As the film recently clocked in two years on January 7, the veteran actor announced its sequel. Kaagaz 2 will feature Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, and Neena Gupta alongside himself, and is planned to release later this year.

