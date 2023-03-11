Satish Kaushik death: Delhi Police recover ‘medicines’ at late actor's last party venue, awaiting autopsy results

Satish Kaushik

The death of Satish Kaushik has shaken the whole country. An apparent heart attack while travelling in Delhi took the life of the legendary actor and director on March 9, 2023. During the holiday of Holi, Satish was visiting a friend's house for a celebration. The Delhi Police have reportedly shown up to the farmhouse in Southwest Delhi where the party was held. Some 'medicines' were retrieved. The specific reason of Satish Kaushik's death is unknown, and the Delhi Police are awaiting the results of a thorough postmortem examination.

The autopsy results of Satish Kaushik are reportedly being awaited by the Delhi Police. On the basis of it, they will continue their investigation. According to reports, the doctors haven't made their positions completely apparent just yet. The heart and blood of the late actor have been preserved for further study. After roughly a week to 15 days, the police will get access to the whole postmortem report.

As if that weren't enough, the Delhi crime squad went to the location of the party Satish had attended the night before he died. The venue was searched, and some'medicines' were retrieved.

To yet, there has been no evidence of foul play in the death of Satish Kaushik. The probe, however, has begun.

Satish Kaushik was a comedian, actor, screenwriter, director, and producer from India. Before he made it big in Bollywood, he worked in the theatre. Mr. India (1987), Deewana Mastana (1999), and Brick Lane (2007), all directed by Sarah Gavron, were some of Satish Kaushik's most well-known performances as a film actor. In addition to his win in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural, Satish Kaushik received the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for Ram Lakhan.

Satish Kaushik's death rituals were held on March 9 in Mumbai. His funeral was attended by several famous people from Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anu Mallik, Alka Yagnik, Sanjay Kapoor, and others. In the presence of his loved ones, he was cremated.