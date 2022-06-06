Sathyaraj says his role in Chennai Express wasn't great, did film for Shah Rukh Khan

Sathyaraj-Chennai Express/Twitter

Legendary actor Sathyaraj, born Rangaraj Subbiah, has appeared in more than 200 films in multiple languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The actor, most famously known for playing Kattappa in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali franchise, made his Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty's film Chennai Express in 2013.

In a recent interview, the veteran actor has now revealed that he did the Hindi film only for Shah Rukh Khan even after knowing that his role wasn't great. Sathyaraj played Deepika Padukone's father Durgesh in the comedy-action film which turned out to be a massive hit in Hindi cinema earning above Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Talking to ETimes, the actor said that when he was approached for the film, he felt it wasn't a great role and conveyed the same to the director Rohit and Shah Rukh. Sathyaraj added that he did the film eventually because he really likes the Pathaan actor, adding that his films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge have done extremely well.



In Chennai Express, Shah Rukh played Rahul Mithaiwala who falls in love with Deepika's Meenamma, daughter of the local don played by Sathyaraj. It was the first collaboration between SRK and Shetty before they joined hands again for Dilwale in 2015 which turned out to be a dud at the box office.

The soundtrack of the 2013 film, composed by Vishal Shekhar, is even popular today with songs such as 1 2 34 Get On The Dance Floor, Titli, Chennai Express Title Track, Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, and others. The additional track Lungi Dance, sung and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, is a tribute to superstar Rajinikanth.