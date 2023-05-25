Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Sasta Tony Stark': Salman Khan trolled as he flaunts his new bearded look from IIFA 2023

Salman Khan shares a photo from IIFA in which he can be seen flaunting his beard.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

'Sasta Tony Stark': Salman Khan trolled as he flaunts his new bearded look from IIFA 2023
Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan, on Thursday, dropped a photo of himself from Abu Dhabi in which he can be seen flaunting his anchor beard. In the pic, he can be seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pant, and matching eyewear.

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote, "IIFA Abu Dhabi #IIFA2023 @iifa." However, a section of people trolled the actor for his new look. One of the social media users wrote, “Sasta Tony stark.” The second one said, “Iron Man ultra pro max.”  Meanhwile, most of the people liked his new look. One of them wrote, “Bhai Bhai looking Dashing Handsome.”  The second one said, “Salman sir so but full mare tarf say ap ko so salm Or so nice.” The third one said, “Hamara name hamari personality ko shobha deta hai chulbul Pandey.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier in the day, the actor was seen treating his little fan with a warm hug at the airport, and fans can’t stop praising the actor for his heartwarming gesture. On Thursday, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of Salman Khan leaving from Mumbai airport. What caught the attention of the fans was his heartwarming gesture toward a little fan. The actor was seen stopping to shake hands with a young fan, however, the fan just ran into him for a hug and The Dabangg actor treated him with a warm hug and had a big smile on his face. Shera, the bodyguard of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was seen standing behind the actor and looking at the child. He then escorted Salman Khan inside the airport. 

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will next be seen in the much-awaited actioner, Tiger 3. The film will release in Diwali 2023. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 12th result DIRECT LINK
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.