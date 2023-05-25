'Sasta Tony Stark': Salman Khan trolled as he flaunts his new bearded look from IIFA 2023

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan, on Thursday, dropped a photo of himself from Abu Dhabi in which he can be seen flaunting his anchor beard. In the pic, he can be seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pant, and matching eyewear.

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote, "IIFA Abu Dhabi #IIFA2023 @iifa." However, a section of people trolled the actor for his new look. One of the social media users wrote, “Sasta Tony stark.” The second one said, “Iron Man ultra pro max.” Meanhwile, most of the people liked his new look. One of them wrote, “Bhai Bhai looking Dashing Handsome.” The second one said, “Salman sir so but full mare tarf say ap ko so salm Or so nice.” The third one said, “Hamara name hamari personality ko shobha deta hai chulbul Pandey.”

Earlier in the day, the actor was seen treating his little fan with a warm hug at the airport, and fans can’t stop praising the actor for his heartwarming gesture. On Thursday, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of Salman Khan leaving from Mumbai airport. What caught the attention of the fans was his heartwarming gesture toward a little fan. The actor was seen stopping to shake hands with a young fan, however, the fan just ran into him for a hug and The Dabangg actor treated him with a warm hug and had a big smile on his face. Shera, the bodyguard of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was seen standing behind the actor and looking at the child. He then escorted Salman Khan inside the airport.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will next be seen in the much-awaited actioner, Tiger 3. The film will release in Diwali 2023.