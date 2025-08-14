Saroj Khan quit Bollywood, moved abroad after marriage, decided to come back after Amitabh Bachchan...

There was a long time when Saroj Khan was happy with her simple life, away from Bollywood, living in the Middle East, but what made her comeback was Amitabh Bachchan's dance to Khaike Paan Banaras Wala in the film Don.

The late Saroj Khan, best known for the dance form mujra and being the first woman choreographer in Bollywood, had a struggling life. Though she eventually gained success in the film industry, Saroj Khan went through a tough and traumatic time in her life. In a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar opened up about one such aspect of Saroj Khan's life when she quit Bollywood and moved to the Middle East for her family life. There was a long time when Saroj Khan was happy with her simple life, but what made her comeback was Amitabh Bachchan's dance to Khaike Paan Banaras Wala in the film Don.

Why did choreographer Saroj Khan quit Bollywood?

In an interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Farhan Akhtar recalled the time when he did Nach Baliye with Saroj Khan in the early 2000s. The director and actor revealed that he was writing the script of the new version of Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan, at the time.

During this time, Saroj Khan spoke to him and shared her personal memory of the film. Farhan Akhtar said, "Saroj ji told me, ‘I got married and went to the Middle East. I had left choreography.’ She used to be a background dancer, then she became a choreographer, then she got married, and she moved. She left India to stay in the Middle East, and she was living there."

How did Amitabh Bachchan help Saroj Khan make a Bollywood comeback?

Farhan Akhtar further added, "Saroj ji told me, ‘This film Don released in 1978 and I saw the song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala and I realised, this man, he is having such a great time dancing on this song. And I knew him, he always used to say I don’t know how to dance. I have two left feet.’ Don was actually the first film in which Amitabh Bachchan danced. All his previous films, Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, were him playing the angry young man. She said, ‘I saw that I became so happy. The joy of dancing and choreography came up in me again. So I decided to come back and started choreographing in Hindi films again'."

Farhan Akhtar shared that when he reshot the song with Shah Rukh Khan, he made sure to bring Saroj Khan on board for the choreography. "For her, it was a life coming full circle moment, and I think she did an outstanding job, and Shah Rukh just let go and he had a blast,” he said.

For the unversed, Saroj Khan died in July 2020 at 71.

