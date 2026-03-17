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Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Cheap and vulgar' song video of Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt pulled down from YouTube, but netizens seek complete ban

After getting brutal backlash for promoting obscenity and vulgarity, Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has been pulled down from YouTube. However, a complaint has been filed, seeking a complete ban on the song

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 03:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Cheap and vulgar' song video of Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt pulled down from YouTube, but netizens seek complete ban
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An advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke", alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

A formal complaint has been filed before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) by Advocate Vineet Jindal, requesting urgent legal action against the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke", featuring actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The complaint has also been marked to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

According to the complaint, certain lyrics in the song are explicitly objectionable and inappropriate for public consumption, especially given their easy accessibility to minors. The complainant has raised concerns that such content, when freely available online, exposes children to material that is not age-appropriate.

The complaint also identifies key contributors associated with the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli. From a legal standpoint, the complainant asserts that the publication and circulation of the song may attract penal provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

It has also been stated that a separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell in relation to the song. In conclusion, the complainant has urged authorities to impose an immediate ban and ensure the removal of the song from all digital platforms, emphasising the need to safeguard public decency and protect minors from exposure to allegedly obscene content. 

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