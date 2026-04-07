Sarke Chunar Teri row: National Commission for Women gives Nora Fatehi final chance to appear before it on this date

"The dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity," the NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said. The commission has also directed actor Sanjay Dutt to appear before it.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday gave actor Nora Fatehi a final opportunity to appear before it in person in connection with the song Sarke Chunar Teri and fixed April 27 as the next date of hearing. The commission, which took suo motu cognisance of the song over its allegedly objectionable lyrics, held a hearing in the matter on April 6.

Fatehi's counsel appeared before the commission during the hearing. However, the panel did not accept the representation through her lawyer and directed the actor to appear before it. "A final opportunity has been granted to Nora Fatehi to appear in person before the commission on April 27, 2026," the NCW said.

The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. During the proceedings, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, director Prem and representatives of KVN Productions -- Gautam K M and Suprith -- appeared before the commission. Rahatkar expressed concern over the lyrics of the song and said they were against the dignity of women and rejected the contention of those summoned that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics.

"The dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity," she said. The NCW said the persons present submitted a written apology and acknowledged that the song had a negative impact on society. They also told the panel that they would work for women's empowerment over the next three months and submit a report to the commission. The commission has also directed actor Sanjay Dutt to appear before it on April 8.

Sarke Chunar Teri, which is part of the upcoming Kannada movie KD: The Devil, kicked up a major controversy with its sexually explicit lyrics after it was released on YouTube. It has since been pulled down from the video-sharing platform. KD: The Devil, directed by Prem and starring Dhruv Sarja in the lead, will release on April 30. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Priyadarshan breaks silence on song plagiarism allegations in Bhooth Bangla: 'Have huge respect for Satyajit Ray'